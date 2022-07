The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, is reminding members of the public that the COVID19 Pandemic is not over, as there is still significant amount of cases among the population.

Here’s more in today’s COVID-19 update.

