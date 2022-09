The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The link between COVID-19 and Diabetes was among issues addressed by Family Health Practitioner, Dr. Malcolm Grant during his recent Physician on Call Radio Program on NBC Radio.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s COVID-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/COVID-19-UPDATE-610-1.mp3