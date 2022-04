The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Last Saturday April 9th, 2022 marked the 1st anniversary of the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, for many Vincentians, the eruption marked a traumatic period in their lives, as it caused them to be displaced.

We hear more in today’s Special Report.

