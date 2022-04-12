NBC’s Special Report for April 12th 2022

Local Media Practitioners have been challenged to assist Vincentians in their quest to educate themselves about Human Trafficking.

The challenge came from the Presenters at a seminar hosted yesterday by the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The seminar was held as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Unit, which is being observed with the theme: I deserve to be free: Don’t traffick and exploit me.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MORE-HUMAN-TRAFFICKING-INFORMATION-REPORT-1.mp3