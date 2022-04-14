NBC’s Special Report for April 14th 2022

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it is continuing to see a steady decline in the number of confirmed cases of Dengue Fever across the country.

However, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache told NBC News, as the Ministry continues to monitor the situation in relation to Dengue Fever, it has observed a slow increase in cases of Leptospirosis.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CMO-APRIL-DENGUE-AND-LEPTOSPIROSIS-REPORT.mp3