NBC’s Special Report for April 14th 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
NBC’s Special Report for April 14th 2022
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it is continuing to see a steady decline in the number of confirmed cases  of Dengue Fever across the country.

However, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache told  NBC News, as the Ministry continues to monitor the situation in relation to Dengue Fever, it has observed a slow increase in cases  of Leptospirosis.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CMO-APRIL-DENGUE-AND-LEPTOSPIROSIS-REPORT.mp3