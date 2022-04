The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Toronto SVG Support Group this morning officially launched the E.B John Memorial Bursary, in honour of the late Evan Bernard John.

Mr. John was a stalwart in broadcasting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before his passing on August 19th 2020.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/EB-MEMORIAL-BURSARY-REPORT.mp3