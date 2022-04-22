NBC’s Special Report for April 21st 2022

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is appealing to people across the country who are scheduled to have Scoliosis follows-ups to do so this weekend as its Scoliosis Medical Mission will be returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This appeal was made by SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins who told NBC News, the upcoming Scoliosis Mission will run from April 23rd to 30th.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/WPP-SCOLIOSIS-APPEALS-REPORT.mp3