NBC’s Special Report for April 22nd 2022

The Windward Islands Farmers Association (WINFA) said it is continuing to work with farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure the full revitalization of the country’s Agricultural sector, in the wake of last year’s volcanic eruption.

Acting Co-ordinator of WINFA, Lassel Black-Walker, said her organization is continuing to work with Farmers to address the challenges which they may face to ensure National Food Security.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

