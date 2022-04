The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre said work is continuing across the country to re-integrate Mental Health into the Primary Health Care System.

Counsellor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Ellica Mathews said the Centre has been engaged in a range of programs to ensure a smooth re-integration process.

Recardo Wilson has more in this Special Report.

