NBC’s Special Report for April 6th 2022

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to work together to protect the nation’s children, and to ensure that no pornographic material of children is recorded or shared.

This appeal was made by Minister of Social Development, Dr. Orando Brewster during a ceremony held on Monday to launch Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month with the theme Stand Up and Speak Out for Children: No Excuse for Child Abuse.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/NO-CHILD-PORNOGRAPHY-REPORT.mp3

The issue of Child Abuse has been identified as a matter which negatively affects the very core of society.

That’s according to Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save The Children Fund (Vinsave), Janice Fraser.

Mrs. Fraser made the point during a ceremony to officially launch Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month with the theme: Stand Up and Speak Out for Children: No Excuse for Child Abuse.

She noted that Child Abuse has a negative impact on the growth and development of the nation’s children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CORE1.mp3

Mrs. Fraser also appealed to adults to engage in positive activities which facilitate the protection of the nation’s children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CORE2.mp3