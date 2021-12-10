NBC’s Special Report for December 10th 2021

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to Vincentians to be vigilant and to work closely with the Police to reduce the incidence of crime during the Christmas Season.

The appeal was made by Sergeant Elmore Alexander of the Crime Prevention Unit, during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Sergeant Alexander said the theme for the Christmas Crime prevention campaign this year is Combatting Crime at Christmas.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.