Organizers of this year’s Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Programme at the Botanic Gardens say they are pleased with the response of the public to this year’s programme.

Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of Lights at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow, said an increasing number of persons have been visiting the Botanic Gardens, to see the display of lights.

