Children and the elderly in Barrouallie and Chateaubelair will be treated to some Christmas cheer compliments Radikal Entertainment.

Radikal Entertainment’s Christmas Cheer Initiative is slated for Sunday Dec 26th in Barrouallie and Sunday Jan 2nd in Chateaubelair.

