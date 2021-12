The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is advising Vincentians not to neglect health issues which may not be directly related to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Health Care official, Sister Arlita Scott said, as the pandemic stretches on, many persons have become so preoccupied with the disease, that they are neglecting other medical issues.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.