The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Youlou Arts Foundation is preparing to host a series of developmental programs for the creative industries sector.

The Foundation was established in 2000 to develop the Visual Arts and other creative industries among the nation’s youths.

Recardo Wilson has more in this Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/YOULOU-ARTS-PROGRAM-REPORT.mp3