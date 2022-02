The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that hosting a scaled down version of Vincy Mas will be very challenging and he is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID19 so a full scaled version of the festival can be held.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/PM-AND-SCALED-DOWN-CARNIVAL-REPORT-1.mp3