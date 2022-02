The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Fire Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to members of the public to desist from making prank calls to report fires which do not exist.

The appeal has come from Head of the Fire Department, Superintendent Joel James, who noted that this is a dangerous practice.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

