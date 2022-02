The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Forestry Services in the Ministry of Agriculture is reiterating the appeal for Vincentians to be on the lookout for Bush Fires during the current Dry Season.

This appeal was made by Director of Forestry Services, Fitzgerald Providence.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/FORESTRY-AND-BUSH-FIRES-REPORT.mp3