The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) is appealing to more Vincentians to get on board in implementing practices in their everyday lives to protect the environment.

This appeal was made by Director of the Fund, Louise Mitchell, during an interview with NBC News.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SVGEF-PROTECT-ENVIRONMENT-REPORT.mp3