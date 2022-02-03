NBC’s Special Report for February 2nd 2022 – NBC SVG

The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC has released the dates for Vincy Mas 2022.

Chairman of the CDC Ricardo Adams says this year’s Festival will run from June 24th – July 5th 2022.

Mr. Adams said the format for the festival is subject to change, depending on local developments in relation to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/VINCY-MAS-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3