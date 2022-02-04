NBC’s Special Report for February 3rd 2022 – NBC SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund has announced that work on the long awaited restoration programme for the Cumberland Trail in North Leeward is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Director of the Fund, Louise Mitchell told NBC News that the restoration project was launched last year and will be implemented at a cost of 100-thousand U.S dollars.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SVGEF-CUMBERLAND-TRAIL-WORK-REPORT.mp3