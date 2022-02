The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College is offering a number of short courses for interested individuals.

Manager of the Communications and Marketing Department at the College Tedra Kirby says the deadline for applications for the course offerings is Friday February 11th 2022.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SVGCC-SHORT-COURSES-REPORT.mp3