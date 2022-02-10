NBC’s Special Report for February 9th 2022 – NBC SVG

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has announced that the Government will continue to put measures in place to ensure the protection of the Intellectual Property and Copyright of all Vincentian practitioners within the creative and cultural arts.

Minister James made the announcement during a media briefing hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) to update the nation on plans for Vincy Mas 2022.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

