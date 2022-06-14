NBC’s Special Report for June 13th 2022

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association is hosting a special Blood Donor Drive, to coincide with World Blood Donor Day, which will be observed tomorrow Tuesday June 14

The day has been set aside to thank voluntary, unpaid Blood Donors for their life-saving gift of blood and to raise global awareness of the ongoing need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/BLOOD-DONOR-REPORT.mp3