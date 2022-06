The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A number of well-rounded young ladies have been selected to compete for the prestigious title of Miss SVG 2022.

The eight ladies were officially sashed and sponsors unveiled at a ceremony this week at the Maury Heights Hotel.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s carnival update

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/MISS-SVG-CONTESTANTS-UPDATE.mp3