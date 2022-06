The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said it will be hosting a number of activities this weekend as it kicks off the central Carnival activities for 2022.

Marketing and Development Officer for the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, Ezworth “Ezzie” Roberts said patrons are in for a great weekend of activities.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CENTRAL-CARNIVAL-ACTIVITIES-BEGIN-UPDATE.mp3