The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, Billy Jeffers said the country is currently experiencing an extended drought.

He made this statement while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program, earlier this week.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/EXTENDED-DROUGHT-REPORT.mp3