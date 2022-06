The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Crime Prevention Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, will host its Annual Carnival Crime Prevention Exhibition next month.

Word of this came from Chairperson of the Police Crime Prevention Unit, Sergeant Carla Smith during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

