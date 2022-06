The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The cast of the On Tour Calypso Tent will take to the stage at the Russell’s Auditorium tonight, as the 2022 Calypso Season warms up.

Tent Leader, Grantly “Ipa” Constance told NBC News everything is in place for tonight’s event, and patrons can look forward to a grand experience.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ONTOUR-CALYPSO-TENT-TONIGHT-REPORT.mp3