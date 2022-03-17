NBC’s Special Report for March 16th 2022 – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to the Caribbean Development Bank for partnering with the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the implementation of the Schools Improvement Project.

The 46-million dollar project, which was launched here yesterday, will see infrastructural improvement and institutional strengthening being carried out on a number of schools across the country.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/SCHOOL-IMPROVEMENT-PROJECT-REPORT.mp3