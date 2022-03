The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture is currently implementing a project aimed at capacity building for fisher-folk across the country.

Senior Fisheries Officer, Kris Isaacs, tells NBC News that the aim is to raise the standards of the local fisheries sector.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/BUILDING-CAPACITY-OF-FISHERFOLK-REPORT.mp3