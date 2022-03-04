NBC’s Special Report for March 3rd 2022 – NBC SVG

The Youlou Arts Foundation will be hosting a series of activities throughout the Month of March, to highlight the work of Vincentian Women in the visual arts sector.

Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser said the activities are being held as part of the organization’s thrust to commemorate Women’s History Month, which is a celebration of the contributions which Women have made to history, culture and society.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CELEBRATING-WOMEN-REPORT.mp3