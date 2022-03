The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Central Leeward Secondary School created history by being the first school to host its Sports Day at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium in Diamond.

Physical Education Teacher at the School Chester Morgan expressed gratitude to all who made the sports day a success.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CHESTER-MORGAN-SPORTS-REPORT.mp3