NBC’s Special Report for March 7th 2022 – NBC SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has pledged its commitment to continue working along with local, regional and international partners to implement programs aimed to enhance the lives of Vincentians.

This commitment was re-stated by Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster during a ceremony held this morning for the start of a two-day training workshop for persons who would be responsible for the dissemination of the RapidPro App here in SVG.

The program is being conducted by the Ministry of National Mobilization in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/RAPIDPRO-APP-TRAINING-REPORT.mp3