The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A Media Launch was held this morning for the 2022 edition of the Digicel SVG Gospel Fest.

The event which is now in its 20th year is being held with theme “A Glorious Celebration of Praise”.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/GOSPEL-FEST-REPORT.mp3