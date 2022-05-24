NBC’s Special Report for May 23rd 2022

A National Exhibition and Closing Ceremony will be held here next week to highlight aspects of the Food and Nutrition or FAN Project which was carried out here over the past four years.

The Research Project was conducted by the University of the West Indies’ Caribbean Institute for Health Research with other regional and international organisations and local Ministries and stakeholders.

Lesley De Bique has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/FAN-PROJECT-SPECIAL-REPORT-2.mp3