NBC’s Special Report for May 25th 2022

A number of students from Primary and Secondary schools across the country were awarded prizes on Monday for their participation in the World Creativity and Innovation Day Nationwide Literary Arts Competition.

The competition was held to commemorate World Creativity and Innovation Day, which was observed on April 21st with the theme: Charting Resilience; Recording Recovery.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/LITERARY-AWARDS-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3