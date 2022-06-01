NBC’s Special Report for May 31st 2022

The Food and Nutrition or FAN Project, which was carried out in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the past four year’s officially came to a close yesterday.

The FAN project is funded by the Canadian International Development Research Centre. Under the project, research was conducted and interventions implemented in three CARICOM countries – St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/FAN-CLOSES-REPORT.mp3