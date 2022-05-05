NBC’s Special Report for May 4th 2022

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it will be holding a series of activities during the month of May to observe Mental Health Awareness Month.

Counsellor at the Ministry of Health attached to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Ellica Mathews said they expect the activities to be very successful and for this program they will include the entire country.

Recardo Wilson has more in this Special Report.

