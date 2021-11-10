NBC’s Special Report for November 10th 2021

This country’s Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG said St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ participation in the ongoing Dubai Expo has been very impactful thus far.

Word of this came from Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, who said this country’s pavilion continues to receive significant attention at the 6-month expo.

The Dubai Expo started on October 1st of this year and will wrap up on March 31st next year.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.