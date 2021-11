The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Plans are underway for the staging of the 2021 edition of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Orande Bomani Charles tells NBC News, this year’s festival will see a number of changes as the COVID19 Pandemic continues.

The Festival will be held from December 16th to the 24th with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive

