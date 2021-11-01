NBC’s Special Report for November 1st 2021

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is currently involved in a number of exciting development programs on Union Island in the Grenadines.

Technical Officer at SUSGREN, Audwin Andrews said the organization is currently disbursing the funds for a Small Grants program on Union Island while simultaneously embarking on a biodiversity project for Frigate Island which is a Wildlife Reserve located near Union Island.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.