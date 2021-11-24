NBC’s Special Report for November 24th 2021; Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan reflects on the contributions made by Sir James Mitchell to SVG

Vincentians at home and in the Diaspora are continuing to pay tribute to the late Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell – Former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who died at the Bequia hospital yesterday.

The Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan GCMG OBE and Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves have reflected on Sir James and his contribution to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.