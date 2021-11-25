NBC’s Special Report for November 25th 2021

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, says preparations are ongoing for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to host its National Day program at the Dubai Expo on February 14th, 2022

Miss Mark said the National Day program at the Dubai Expo will be a day of major significance for this country’s participation at this international program and they will be showcasing the wonderful opportunities for trade, investment, tourism and other sectors which exist in this country for the world to see.

Recardo Wilson has more in this Report.