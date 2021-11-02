NBC’s Special Report for November 2nd 2021

Co-ordinator of the 2021 National Theatre Arts Festival, Sean Fredericks said this year’s program got off to a good start with the media launch last Thursday.

He said the event heard remarks from representatives of the Ministry of Culture, as well as the sponsors – the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Fredericks said this year will feature a new format for the festival, in relation to the presentation of the Plays.

Mr. Fredericks said this year’s festival will also be shown virtually as the COVID19 Pandemic continues. He said the showcases will begin this Saturday November 6th.

