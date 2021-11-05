NBC’s Special Report for November 4th 2021

Sherrill-Ann Mason of the organization SVG Drip said the idea for the Youroumei Cultural Artistic Showcase came about, as the organization was co-ordinating relief supplies for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption in april.

She said at first they were thinking of hosting a virtual carnival but as they began to receive more support from cultural artistes they decided to make the event a charitable one where everyone can showcase their talent to raise funds for the country.

Miss Mason said the program will be carried on a number of virtual platforms including VC3 TV and she is inviting persons to tune in as well as to make donations via Pay-Pal.

Miss Mason said the Youroumei Cultural Artistic Showcase will be held this Sunday November 7th beginning at 2:00pm Vincentian time.

She said they are hoping to raise 75-thousand U.S Dollars from Sunday’s event, which would feature a range of entertainers.