NBC’s Special Report for October 28th 2021

The Richmond Vale Academy is currently working closely with the Fisheries Department in the Ministry of Agriculture to implement a project which involves assessing the damage to Coral Reefs on the Leeward side of the island, from the recent volcanic eruption.

Word of this has come from Director of the Richmond Vale Academy (RVA), Stina Herberg, who said the Academy will also continue to work on a number of other projects aimed at ensuring the protection of the nation’s marine resources.

