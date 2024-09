Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dame Susan Dougan, is among thirteen exceptional individuals across the region on whom Honorary degrees will be conferred, by the University of the West Indies.

The Governor General will receive an Honorary Degree for public service and work in education.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/GOVERNOR-GENERAL-UWI-HONOUR-REPORT.mp3