The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is preparing to embark on the third phase of the Ashton Lagoon Restoration Project in Union Island.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PHASE-3-ASHTON-LAGOON-RESTORATION-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files