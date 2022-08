The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A number of students will soon be receiving assistance through a Homework Help Centre Initiative compliments Excel Academics.

Excel Academics is an entity founded by young Vincentian Kaville Hazelwood in 2021 to provide an afterschool teaching service.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report .

